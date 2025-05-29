Nigeria is blessed with a number of tourist destinations but while a good number of these destinations have become popular sites for tourists, others have remained hidden or experienced less visits from tourists in and outside the country.

From Ogbunike caves to Ado Awaye lake and Kajuru castle, these and many more are little-known tourist destinations in Nigeria that are explored in this article.

1. Gashaka Gumti National Park

Gashaka Gumti National Park is top of the list of hidden tourist destinations in Nigeria.

Established in 1991, it is the largest national park in Nigeria, and is located at the international boundary of Cameroon in the North Eastern region of Taraba and Adamawa states.

It houses an incredible array of wildlife, from elephants to chimpanzees to leopards. The landscapes are equally impressive, with formidable mountains and lush rainforests.

2. Ado Awaye Lake

The Ado-Awaye suspended Lake, located in the Iyake Mountains of Ado-Awaye in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, is another hidden tourist destination in Nigeria.

Also known as the Iyake Lake, it is one of the only two suspended Lakes in the world; with the other being the Hanging Lake located at Glenwood Canyon in the State of Colorado, United States. Ado-Awaye is home to a beautiful Lake and eccentric mountains.

3. The Mambilla Plateau

The Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State, Nigeria is another not so popular tourist destination in Nigeria. It is Nigeria’s northern continuation of the Bamenda Highlands of Cameroon.

The Mambilla Plateau is the highest in Nigeria with an average elevation of about 1,600 metres above sea level and is home to Nigeria and West Africa’s only highland tea plantations.

4. Awhum Waterfall Cave

The Awhum waterfall is located in the beautiful scenic community at Amu-Ugwu village of Awhum town in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, Nigeria.

The cave, which is formed as a result of a massive outcrop of granite rock, is a sight to behold. Water cascades down from the top to form a stream at its base with white sand along its shores. The cave itself stands at 30 meters (98 feet) high. The water flowing down the waterfall remains warm throughout the seasons.

Awhum’s waterfall is also believed to have healing powers and the ability to ward off evil spirits

5. Kajuru Castle

Kajuru castle is a unique and hidden tourist destination in Nigeria. It is a luxury villa, built between the years 1981 and 1989, at Kajuru (Ajure) village in southern Kaduna State, Nigeria. It was said to have been built by a German expatriate in Nigeria, living in Kaduna at the time.

6. Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfall

Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfall is a hidden tourist attraction in Owerre-Ezukala town in Anambra State, Nigeria.

The cave is a natural site of limestone formation. It has a never-ending waterfall cascading beautifully into a river near its major entrance. It is considered the largest cave in West Africa, with unique and roomy compartments that collectively can accommodate an entire village.

Others include Obudu cattle ranch, Idanre hills, and Ogbunike cave.

