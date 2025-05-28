Muscat – The Municipal Council of South Sharqiyah governorate held a meeting on Tuesday to review a range of ongoing and proposed development projects across housing, tourism, infrastructure and urban planning sectors.

The meeting was chaired by Governor Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali and formed part of the governorate’s broader transformation agenda. Initial discussions included updates from the Digital Transformation Team and findings from the recent Housing Visions hackathon, which explored innovative solutions to address housing needs in the region.

A report from the General Directorate of Housing and Urban Planning highlighted support being extended to low-income families, in line with national objectives to improve living conditions and promote inclusive urban growth.

Tourism development featured prominently in the discussions. Among the proposals reviewed were the planned Saih al Sandah Park in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, a falaj walkway in Al Kamil Wal Wafi, the Qurun waterfront development in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan, and infrastructure upgrades at Masirah Port aimed at enhancing visitor access and experience.

The council reaffirmed its focus on projects aligned with national strategies, while catering to local requirements. Infrastructure efforts under review included rehabilitation of the road leading to Masirah Hospital, improved main street signage, installation of pedestrian crossings, paving of roads to the Ashkhara Industrial Area, and the construction of a new fish market in Sur, designed to meet environmental and public health criteria.

The session also saw the launch of a new visual identity for the Jalan Bani Bu Ali General Endowment Foundation. The move is intended to promote better governance, strengthen asset management and encourage innovation in the endowment sector.

