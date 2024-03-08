Experience Abu Dhabi has launched the Abu Dhabi Pass in partnership with global travel marketplace Alike, offering more convenience and savings to visitors and residents exploring the emirate’s diverse range of offerings.

The Abu Dhabi Pass offers discounts of up to 40% across more than 40 of the city's premier attractions – along with opportunities for skip-the-line access as well as exclusive discounts on UAE visas, SIM cards, transportation, and other travel-related services.

Passholders can tailor their experience with three pass options that suit different trip lengths and budgets.

Visitor experience

Experience Abu Dhabi has launched the Pass as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the visitor experience in the emirate. The collaboration with Alike, renowned for its pioneering approach to travel experiences, leverages its cutting-edge travel commerce platform to offer the Pass to a broad range of audiences.

With the Abu Dhabi Pass, visitors can explore the emirate at their own pace, taking in cultural landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, finding thrills at the BMX Park at Circuit X, or embarking on a desert safari adventure through Abu Dhabi’s endless dunes. Families can bond at fun venues like KidZania Abu Dhabi or enjoy incredible city views from the Etihad Tower Observation Deck at 300.

Three Abu Dhabi Pass options

Starting at AED114 ($31), the Smart Package is ideal for trips lasting two to three days and grants entry to seven attractions, up to 30% off experiences, and 5% off hotel bookings.

For trips spanning four to six days, the Classic Package starts at AED371 and grants savings of up to 35%, with access to 16 attractions, and up to 7% off hotel bookings. For stays lasting seven to ten days, the Explorer Package is priced at AED488 and offers access to 19 attractions, with up to 40% savings and 10% off hotel bookings.

Each Abu Dhabi Pass package guarantees a unique visitor experience, allowing guests and residents the chance to see more and spend less on their Abu Dhabi adventure.

