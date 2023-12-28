As the New Year approaches, Liwa Village has transformed into a magnificent spectacle, culminating in a groundbreaking drone show set to establish a new world record for 'Most drones launching fireworks simultaneously.

A 1,000 LED/pyro drones painting the first night's sky at midnight, followed by an even grander display of 1,500 LED drones on the second show at 2.45 AM, a release said.

Each show, lasting an enchanting 10 minutes, promises to be a symphony of lights, dancing to the rhythm of the night. These mesmerising performances are not just technological feats but also artistic masterpieces, reflecting the grandeur and vibrancy of Liwa Village. The actual formations will be a surprise to the visitors and residents alike.

Intricate patterns

The drone show will be visible across the Liwa Festival area and Liwa village. The drones will ascend, creating intricate patterns and formations highlighting the fusion of LED lights and pyrotechnics painting a visual masterpiece.

One can be prepared to be bedazzled by this otherworldly spectacle as the New Year arrives in Liwa Village. It will be a mesmerising display of lights, sound, and technology that will leave you in awe and longing for more.

