Muscat- The total number of passengers traveling through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman until the end of December 2025 increased by 2.8 percent to 14,939,209 passengers, compared to 14,537,674 passengers at the end of December 2024.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) said that the total number of incoming and outgoing flights through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman until the end of December 2025 was 104,510 flights, compared to 107,546 flights at the end of December 2024, a decrease of 2.8 percent.

The number of international flights through Muscat International Airport was 82,913 by the end of December 2025, compared to 86,797 flights by the end of December 2024, a decrease of 4.5 percent. The number of passengers travelling on international flights was 11,838,223, compared to 11,681,790 passengers, registering an increase of 1.3 percent.

The number of domestic flights was 9,606 compared to 9,009, an increase of 6.6 percent, while the number of passengers on domestic flights increased to 1,319,336 compared to 1,178,163 passengers, an increase of 12 percent.

Salalah Airport received 4,886 international flights by the end of December 2025, compared to 5,008 flights by the end of December 2024, a decrease of 2.4 percent. The number of passengers on international flights reached 678,591 passengers, compared to 678,402 passengers.

As for domestic flights at Salalah Airport, they increased to 6,227 compared to 5,450, with a growth rate of 14.3 percent.

The number of passengers on domestic flights also increased to 1,023,529 compared to 869,954 passengers, registering an increase of 17.7 percent.

Suhar Airport witnessed a decline in international air traffic, with the number of international flights reaching 110 compared to 495, a decrease of 77.8 percent. The number of passengers on international flights also decreased to 390 compared to 44,897 passengers, a decrease of 99.1 percent.

Regarding domestic flights at Sohar Airport, the number of flights in 2025 was 150 compared to 165 flights in 2024, a decrease of 9.1 percent.

The number of passengers on these flights reached 18,247 compared to 23,331 passengers, a decrease of 21.8 percent.

As for Duqm Airport, it recorded 618 domestic flights by the end of December 2025, compared to 622 flights by the end of December 2024, a decrease of 0.6 percent. The number of passengers reached 60,893, compared to 61,137 passengers, a decrease of 0.4 percent.

