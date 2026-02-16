MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat has launched Azura Beach Residences 3 and 4, adding 570 luxury apartments and 41 four-bedroom duplex chalets with marina and ocean views — and marking the final release in its best-selling Azura coastal project, the developer said.

The new phases follow Phase 1 (July 2025) and Phase 2 (October 2025) and are aimed at local and international buyers seeking long-term, secure investments in integrated communities, in a push aligned with Oman Vision 2040 priorities for tourism-linked growth, according to the company’s statement.

The chalets include private pools and elevators, while the wider residences offer open-plan interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive balconies designed to maximise privacy and panoramic views.

Nasser al Sheibani, Chief Executive of Al Mouj Muscat, said strong demand for the first two phases reflects a shift in buyer and investor preferences towards luxury waterfront living, adding that the final release reinforces the company’s commitment to “world-class projects” and distinctive communities.

Saleh bin Saeed al Siyabi, Vice-President of Sales, said the development supports Oman’s tourism sector by attracting visitors, both regional and outside the country, noting that Al Mouj Muscat welcomes around three million visitors annually, many of whom are interested in owning property in Oman.

Azura residents will have access to Al Mouj’s lifestyle infrastructure, including a 400-berth marina, beachfront dining, luxury retail, landscaped gardens and an 18-hole championship golf course, as well as on-site amenities such as an infinity pool, co-working spaces, private relaxation areas and children’s play areas.

The wider destination includes over 80 restaurants and shops, four luxury hotels, an international school, walking and cycling paths, a promenade and public square, watersports and yacht charters, plus year-round events, the company said.

Al Mouj Muscat said Azura units offer freehold ownership to all nationalities with the possibility of obtaining an Omani residency visa.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

