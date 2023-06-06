JEDDAH — Five beaches in the Red Sea waterfront in Obhur will be designated for swimming. These beaches, including two in south Obhur and three in the waterfront will be operational soon, according to well-informed sources.



This is in addition to the Jeddah Creek beach, which was opened on April 24. However, the Jeddah Mayoralty announced the cancellation of the investment contract for the creek project, three weeks after its opening.



The cancellation of the contract was attributed to the violation of the terms and conditions of the contract signed by the investor. These violations included charging fees from the public for the entry to the beach, and construction of the beach fencing.



The project was developed in partnership with the private sector on an area covering 24,000 square meters, and a 400-meter beach area for swimming. The project covers several facilities and integrated services, including outdoor and indoor seating areas; sun loungers, and a group of restaurants in an air-conditioned lounge, in addition to ice cream and coffee kiosks.

