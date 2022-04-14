Riyadh: Coffee is the most consumed beverage, but coffee consumers face a challenge in storing it for fear of changing its original flavor and taste. Many people associate coffee storage with preserving these two components, knowing that when stored incorrectly, it may lead to the accumulation of microbes on it, causing food poisoning.



The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has provided advice for the safety of coffee when preparing it at home, including not using the coffee machine equipment for anything else, avoiding the use of coffee preparation equipment such as the glass container in which the drink is placed for cooking or putting another liquid in it because this may expose it to the risk of contamination, and keep the coffee machine clean periodically so that microbes do not accumulate or form mold.



SFDA called for taking care to store coffee in an airtight container or container made of ceramic to avoid sunlight, and store coffee in a dry place or freezing it in the freezer to avoid the growth of fungi, and getting rid of coffee when noticing any sign of mold in it.

It also recommended the disposal of expired milk and its alternatives that are used in coffee preparation. Some alternatives, although they do not contain milk, may be contaminated with microbes if they are not properly stored in a cool place.



It is noteworthy that the National Nutrition Committee (NNC) of SFDA reviews for scientific evidence concluded that the daily consumption of caffeine in adults should not exceed 400 mg, which is equivalent to 3 cups of black coffee with a capacity of 250 ml or 15 cups of Saudi coffee with a capacity of 50 ml.



With regard to pregnant and nursing women, the NNC recommends that caffeine consumption do not exceed 200 mg, taking care to consult a specialized doctor or nutritionist, and 2.5 mg per kg of body weight per day for children and adolescents. It also advises patients with cardiovascular diseases to limit consumption of products with a high caffeine, and its consumption per day should not exceed 200 mg.