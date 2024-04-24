RIYADH — The Ministry of Health revealed that hospital emergency departments had received 38 emergency cases of injuries caused by fireworks during this year’s Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.



The ministry confirmed that most of the victims were children under the age of 15 years, who suffered physical burns, eye and ear injuries, wounds and fractures, in addition to swallowing foreign objects.



For his part, the ministry spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali said that the use of fireworks may turn the Eid from a happy occasion into a painful moment. He called for not allowing fireworks to reach the hands of children so as to avoid injuries and to safeguard their health and safety.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).