RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health revealed that an expatriate female health practitioner was apprehended for her involvement in illegal practice in a specialized medical complex.



An inspection team from the Ministry of Health found that the woman was working in a specialty for which she did not have the required qualification. The ministry officials also detected that the woman was publishing continuously advertisements of a commercial nature in a manner that was nothing to do with any scientific basis. The ministry slapped on her temporary suspension from practicing the health profession for a period of four months.



The violation was detected during the periodic monitoring and inspection tours of the ministry’s compliance teams. These teams also follow up on what are published on various social media platforms as part of their drive to preserve the safety of patients, public health, and safeguard the integrity of the medical profession.



The Ministry of Health underlined the need to adhere to the health requirements contained in the health regulations and the preventive procedures and measures that are being followed in the Kingdom. It also called on the public to take health services from licensed entities and persons. The ministry noted that displaying licenses in places where services are provided is a right of patients.



It called on the people to stay away from those, who pose as medical practitioners, without obtaining the required qualifications, as well as from places not designated for providing health services. The ministry emphasized that its regulations are aimed at taking care of the rights of health practitioners and the rights of patients as well as to ensure the safety of patients and the protection of practitioners and the medical profession.



Article 2 of the Law of Practicing Healthcare Professions affirmed the prohibition of practicing any health profession except after obtaining a license while article 13 stipulates the prohibition of examining patients in places other than designated for that purpose. Article 10 of the same law prohibits health practitioner from advertising and publicizing himself directly or through an intermediary.

