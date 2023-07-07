Riyadh: Implementing the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the competent surgical team was able to separate Syrian Siamese twins Ihsan and Bassam at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital at King Abdulaziz Medical City of the National Guards in Riyadh. The twins were attached in the lower chest, abdomen, liver, and intestine areas.



Head of the surgical team, Advisor at the Royal Court, and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, expressed happiness following the successful separation of Ihsan and Bassam, which lasted seven-and-a-half hours and took place in five phases with the participation of 26 Saudi doctors specialized in the separation of twins. He noted that this is the 58th successful surgery of the Saudi program for the separation of Siamese twins, which enjoys the support and follow-up of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



Al Rabeeah stated that Ihsan is considered an intruder on his brother Bassam because there is no urinary and reproductive system at the kidneys, ureters, bladder and male genitals. Ihsan also suffers from significant birth defects in the heart that impede his life with atrophy in neurological development, and he has deficiencies and congenital defects in the intestine. The medical team expects Ihsan not to live more than a few days based on his significant shortage of his organs, noting that this operation is a rescue operation for Bassam, who is in fair and stable health condition.



Al Rabeeah thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the generous support provided for the program. He also thanked the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts and perseverance, which enabled a positive outcome for this medical achievement.



For their part, the twins' parents expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for providing the medical team to conduct the surgery for separating the twins and providing them with the necessary treatment. They commended the Kingdom's great humanitarian work, appreciating the warm reception and hospitality throughout their stay in the Kingdom.