When it comes to films, there’s something for everyone this summer. Cinephiles can head to the theatres to watch a sequel to a popular Hollywood classic, Indiana Jones 5, or the highly anticipated Bollywood film Adipurush. And when it is from the comfort of your couch, there are many options to choose from.

Jennifer Lopez takes the lead in this action film about an assassin and a mother, timed to release on Mother’s Day on Netflix.

: May 12 on Netflix

: Jennifer Lopez, Omari Hardwick, Lucy Paez

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number not knowing it now belongs to someone else (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) also stars in this romantic drama.

: May 18 in UAE cinemas

: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Vin Diesel and his ‘Family’ are back... this time to take on a vengeful son of a slain drug lord, played by Jason Momoa, a new face in the Fast franchise.

: May 18 in UAE cinemas

: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa

Set in a small town, Kathal is a heartwarming dramedy that tells the story of an ambitious young police officer, Mahima, who is on a mission to find the local politician’s missing jackfruits from his garden. Her search for these prized possessions ends up taking an unexpected turn. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The movie has Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga as one of its producers.

: May 19 on Netflix

: Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf

Go under the sea with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid, also starring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Ultimately, her actions place her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

: May 25 in UAE cinemas

: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King

Miles Morales, played by Shameik Moore, is back, but with things not going so well in Brooklyn, he opts to visit the multiverse with his old friend Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld, where he encounters others that share the same power as him.

: June 1 in UAE cinemas

: Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscaar Isaac

An action film by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is being described as a blood-soaked thriller post its teaser release, which has already garnered 8.7 million views. The action crime drama is a remake of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche, and stars Shahid Kapoor, who will be essaying the role of a mafia member. The plot revolves around Shahid’s struggle to find his kidnapped son and showcases the lengths he goes to protect his family.

: June 9 on OTT

: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor

Steven Caple Jr. directs the seventh movie in the Transformers franchise. Audiences will be taken on yet another exciting adventure with the Autobots as well as a whole new breed of Transformers, the Maximals.

: June 8 in UAE cinemas

: Dominique Fishback, Anthony Ramos, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen

In The Flash, Ezra Miller’s titular superhero pushes the limits of his superpowers, and in doing so, meets other versions of a popular and powerful vigilante.

: June 15 in UAE cinemas

: Ben Afflect, Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton

Adipurush is a mythological film based on Ramayana. The story is premised on the concept of good triumphing over evil. One of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs700 million, the plot moves along the journey of Ayodhya’s king Rama, as he goes to rescue wife Sita, who has been abducted by Ravana.

: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage

: June 16 in UAE cinemas

In Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake is back for another dangerous mission after being presumed dead.

: June 16 on Netflix

: Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal

A biographical sports drama film by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan revolves around the life of the famous football coach of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is seen as a pioneering figure in Indian football. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

: June 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Harrison Ford one last time as he puts on his iconic fedora in the upcoming fifth film of the franchise Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The action-adventure, directed by James Mangold, also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

: June 29 in UAE cinemas

: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen

