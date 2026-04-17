Following the successful launch of the first phase of Tara Park, Modon has released the final phase of the project on Reem Island.

The final phase of Tara Park is strategically positioned close to two of the main bridges onto Reem Island, offering convenient access to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as well as premier lifestyle, retail, and educational hubs, including Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Repton School, and The Galleria Mall

Reflecting Modon’s commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi residents and responding to evolving market needs, the final phase of Tara Park introduces a flexible payment plan designed to make homeownership more accessible. The new 40/60 payment plan offers greater flexibility, with 5% payable in 2026, followed by 10% in 2027, 10% in 2028 and 10% in 2029. Supporting first-time buyers or those investing in Abu Dhabi’s future, the plan provides a unique opportunity for homeownership within one of the capital’s most integrated communities.

As a freehold development open to buyers of all nationalities, Tara Park presents a compelling opportunity for local and international investors seeking high-quality assets and long-term value in Abu Dhabi’s growing residential market.

Tara Park is situated in a prime location that will be seamlessly connected to Reem Mall. The development comprises six residential towers connected by a shared podium, including nurseries, modern co-working spaces and retail outlets, creating a seamless residential environment centred around accessibility and convenience.

The final phase of Tara Park includes the release of additional apartments, completing the project, which comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments across one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The development reflects Modon Real Estate’s people-centric approach to creating connected communities that enhance quality of life.