Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has concluded a visit to Hong Kong during the HSBC Global Investment Summit, held from 14th to 16th April, as part of its efforts to expand international investor engagement.

The visit drew significant interest from institutional investors, particularly from Asia, highlighting Dubai’s increasing role in global capital allocation.

During the programme, DFM and its listed companies held a series of meetings with institutional investors, intermediaries, and market participants from key global markets. Discussions focused on market access, sector opportunities, and Dubai’s positioning within international portfolios.

DFM’s participation underscores the strong financial links between Dubai and Hong Kong, two globally connected financial centres that play a key role in facilitating capital flows between the Middle East and Asia.

The summit brought together leading global asset managers and exchange leaders, providing a platform to discuss evolving market dynamics, including shifts in capital flows and the growing importance of cross-market connectivity—areas closely aligned with DFM’s strategic priorities.

Commenting on the visit, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “International investor participation remains central to our market, and engagement at global platforms such as the HSBC Global Investment Summit supports continued momentum. We are seeing increasing focus on markets that offer liquidity, accessibility, and a consistent pipeline of opportunities. Dubai is well positioned in this environment, and our priority is to translate engagement into sustained capital flows while supporting our listed companies in broadening their international investor base.”

DFM’s participation aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position Dubai among the world’s leading financial centres by increasing market liquidity, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening economic partnerships across key international corridors.

In the first quarter of 2026, total trading value reached AED61 billion, a 48% year-on-year increase, with foreign investors accounting for 54% of trading.