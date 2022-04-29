Jeddah: The management of the Jeddah Season 2022 has issued the introductory brochure for the Jeddah season, which will start in its second version on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr next May 2, through the official website of the season: https://jeddahseason.sa/Jeddah_Season_Booklet_2022.pdf



The 256-page booklet included comprehensive introductory information about the regions and locations of the season's activities, the shows that will be held in them, and many other exciting surprises that the season will witness. It will be held over a period of 60 days, and the most prominent shows that you will witness, whether entertainment, international exhibitions, interactive experiences, restaurants, shops, various bazaars, and others.



The Jeddah Season 2022 brochure is a comprehensive guide to all Jeddah Season sites, events and offers, which makes it easier for season visitors to search for the event locations they prefer, and provides a glimpse into the nature of each region’s offerings, enabling them to make their daily plans to visit it, and organize their times throughout the season to enjoy the various events and experiences that Jeddah will witness.