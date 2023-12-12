Riyadh -- The number of visitors to Riyadh Season has surged to over 9 million, indicating a significant level of interest in the various zones and activities of the Season, and a notable acceleration in the increase of these visits.



The events of Riyadh Season, held under the slogan "Big Time," were marked by achieving a series of accomplishments, completing the equation of entertainment choices through quality events and festivals, with new and successive events being inaugurated in various zones.



The most notable of these zones was Boulevard City which emerged as a site filled with global entertainment options, along with Boulevard World which features a variety of international cultures.



Another attraction is VIA Riyadh, which is a complex that features cinema options, cafes, restaurants, and global brands, along with a collection of zones, each distinguished by a unique entertainment character.



Since its launch in October, Riyadh Season has witnessed a plethora of exceptional events in its various zones. These include numerous theatrical performances, diverse evenings, and classic artistic presentations in the Season's theatres.



Additionally, there have been varied musical nights featuring several Arab artists, both in theatres and restaurants where culinary delights blend with the spirit of instrumental and vocal performances.



Tickets for the events and experiences of the Season can be booked through the "webook" application and website via the link: http://onelink.to/wbkapp.