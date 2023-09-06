RIYADH — The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) announced that the total revenues generated from the sale of tickets have exceeded SR3 billion since the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia. So far, a total of 51 million tickets have been sold, according to the commission sources.



The number of seats in 69 Saudi movie theatres has exceeded 64,000, and there are more than seven operators in over 20 Saudi cities. There are over seven operators and the number of display screens in the theatres reached more than 620.



Saudi movies have proved their strong and effective presence, as the number of screened films reached more than 33. The GCAM revealed that the highest-grossing film at the box office is the American action drama film “Top Gun: Maverick,” of which more than 1.2 million tickets sold, and revenues crossed SR84 million.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi cinema sector recorded a growth of 28 percent during the second quarter of 2023. According to the recent business sector bulletin of the Ministry of Commerce, there has been a surge in the commercial records of the promising sectors in the Kingdom, including cinema, entertainment and art.

