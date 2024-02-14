The Sharjah Light Festival is showcasing a series of captivating stories narrated on 12 iconic landmarks in the 13th edition of the festival, running until 18th February. The annual event, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), also features cutting-edge technologies used for the first time in the festival, including 3D holograms, projection mapping displays, light installations, kinetic live installations, and more, collaboratively presented by 15+ international artists from 8 nationalities, including Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Italy.

Through a radiant blend of light, colour, and music on the canvas of iconic landmarks in Sharjah, these moving artworks showcase the intricate beauty of Arab and Islamic architecture, creating a mesmerising spectacle for both locals and visitors, and a highlight for the Sharjah events calendar.

Encapsulating Sharjah within a canvas of light

The opening ceremony for this year’s festival was held at the impressive Sharjah Police Headquarters in Al Rahmaniya, and showcased intricate 3D mapping and a light installation titled “Luminous Guardians", journeying through the essence of Sharjah's cultural and protective spirit. Reflecting the shared heartbeat of the vibrant community, this opening ceremony mirrored the aspirations of the emirate courtesy of artists Steffan Ihmig from RE:SORB and Fredrico Petrei from Delta Process.

Transforming Sharjah Mosque into a canvas of light through the production “A Sublime Canvas", artist Uladzimir Kivachuk provides a 360-degree 3D video mapping production illuminating the Mosque’s façades and minaret with vivid, stylised architectural projections.

Al Noor Mosque, an iconic symbol of Islamic architecture, features “Enchanted Dimensions", a 3D hologram and projection mapping art piece specifically designed for SLF 2024 by artist Amin Sammakieh from Plan A Creative. The immersive visual arts show intertwines the rich heritage of Islamic art with cutting-edge technology, offering a captivating display that celebrates geometry, mosaic, and Arabesque intricacies.

Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba al Hisn hosts “A Treasure Trove of History", another 360-degree 3D video mapping projection by artist Nima Eshghipour This show displays key characteristics of Islamic art, including geometric designs, vegetal patterns, and Islamic design ornaments.

Radiant expressions across Sharjah's iconic landmarks

Al Dhaid Fort features “Echoes of Al Dhaid", a 3D projection mapping spectacle created by artist Stefan Ihming from RE:SORB. Through the captivating power of light, shadow and music, this philosophical production dives into the themes of interconnectedness, cultural legacy, and the transcendental nature of human experience, making use of traditional cultural elements, such as the Al-Ayyala and Nasha'at dances.

Kalba Waterfront features “Elemental Reflections", a unique 3D projection mapping installation specially designed for SLF 2024 by Romain Tardy from LDA Productions, and inspired by the four natural elements; earth, water, air, and fire; and four human components and values: the rhythm of the heart, the importance of togetherness, the ability to inspire others, and the enduring notion of hope.

BEEAH Group HQ showcases “Reflecting on the Circle of Life", a 3D projection mapping show by artist John Tettenborn from RE:SORB. The show illuminates the organisation’s sustainable journey and advancements through technology and alternative energy, displaying the balance between humans and the environment.

The General Souk in Al Hamriyah hosts “The Past Meets the Future”, a 3D Dynamic Video Mapping Show on the 3 facades of the building, designed by Mounir Harbaoui from Artabesk and Dmitri Chistakov featuring elements of the country’s heritage combined with the modern technology to showcase the past and link it to the future.

Al Rafisah Dam presents “The Jewel of Rafisah Dam", a showcase of science, Khorfakkan's ancient history, and the flora and fauna of the UAE by artists Sergey Ivanchuk and Victor Lander; and “The Swan Show", an enchanting story that captures the audience as projections of swans dance elegantly on the water of Rafisah Dam, by Florian Giefer and Denis Bivour.

Majestic light installations

At Al Majaz Waterfront, “Waves of Reflection” is a kinetic light installation weaving together harmonious threads of light and music, designed by Romain Tardy from LDA Productions. Through a moving circular array of illuminated rods, this captivating creation mirrors the dance of water and waves, immersing viewers in an unforgettable experience.

Khalid Lagoon, another prominent location, hosts “Radiant Illuminations", a stunning lights installation designed and managed by “AlSayegh” spanning 3.2 kilometres. The installation boasts a unique wave effect, as viewers stroll along the corniche, they become part of an immersive visual journey that serves as a metaphor for the vibrant energy of Sharjah.

Alongside the diverse array of shows hosted in various venues across Sharjah, the "Light Village" situated in front of the University City Hall building continues to captivate audiences with its stunning light installations and immersive experiences. This unique attraction offers visitors the opportunity to explore and indulge in a selection of F&B options and retail vendors.

Sponsors of the 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival include Sharjah Islamic Bank and BEEAH Group as Strategic Partners, in addition to Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah University City, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Center for Voluntary Services, Department Of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, in addition to media sponsors Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and Zee TV.