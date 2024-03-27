Madinah: The Haji and Mu'tamer's Gift Charitable Association, known as Hadiyah, has served more than two million Umrah performers and worshippers during the first half of Ramadan.



Hadiyah offered various services to cater to their needs, including distributing iftar and suhoor meals to fasting individuals and providing cold water bottles to visitors.



Additionally, Hadiyah presented guidance program gifts and temporary prayer rugs.



Visitors also benefited from other services, such as the Nusuk Care initiative, which provides guidance and directions. The association distributed copies of the Quran and offered creative gifts to Umrah performers and worshippers.



Hadiyah also facilitated delegating services and Kafarat (expiation) on behalf of the visitors, ensuring a fulfilling experience for them. They also provided care to lost children.



To support its programs and services, Hadiyah accepts contributions from the community through its online store at HGC.org.sa and via bank transfers to the association's dedicated accounts.