MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the trial operation of the ritual of exiting from the state of Ihram after completion of Umrah rituals on the courtyard of the Grand Mosque for the first time during the current holy month of Ramadan.



The service enables pilgrims to exit from Ihram after completing the rituals through shaving their head or cutting their hair at five designated locations opposite the Marwa area. Mobile units equipped with fully sterilized tools are available to accommodate increased crowd flows.



This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance services for the guests of God and to introduce innovative solutions that improve the pilgrimage experience.



The service is supervised by a specialized and experienced team, ensuring efficiency, speed, and adherence to the highest quality and safety standards.

