The UAE Haj Mission has distributed 40,000 meals to pilgrims in Madinah Saudi Arabia, in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The office team will work to continue distributing meals in cooperation with the competent authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued this week, Dr Mohammed Matar al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) and head of the UAE Hajj Mission, said that the delivery and storage of the meals is being overseen by a special committee of the official Haj mission, which is in charge of selecting the meals. The meals are chosen to be beneficial to the pilgrims and will help them exert the required efforts while performing their Haj rites.

"Driven by the mission's role to take care of pilgrims and UAE's wise leadership aspirations that pays special attention to pilgrims from the UAE and spares no efforts in providing them with all kind of assistance and care, the mission worked to ensure delivery of the meal to all pilgrims without any troubles or crowding by adopting a certain distribution method covering all areas where the pilgrims are located," said Dr Al Kaabi.

He hailed Saudi Arabia's efforts for pilgrims' convenience and comfort while performing Haj. He stated that the Kingdom has always succeeded in warmly welcoming millions of pilgrims and providing them with integrated care services during the annual pilgrimage season.

Several pilgrims who benefited from the meals expressed their sincere thanks for the UAE and stressed that the country is an example of humanity to the entire world, through its programs and projects that are aimed at making people happy around the world.

This year Saudi Arabia announced permits for one million Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage with the number of permits increased for UAE residents significantly, as compared to the last two years because of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, July 7, the pilgrims moved to a vast tented city at Mina, about 5 kilometres from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, ahead of the main rite at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.

Saudi authorities have carried out massive operations to ensure the health and safety of all pilgrims.

