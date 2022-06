Muscat - Holidays for Eid Al-Adha have been announced in the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement: "Eid Al-Adha holidays for the public and private sectors will start from Friday, July 8, 2022 AD, until Tuesday, July 12. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. "

