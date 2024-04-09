H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will perform the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and several Sheikhs and officials will also perform the Eid Al Fitr prayer with Sheikh Hamad at the mosque.

Sheikh Hamad will receive well-wishers at the Al Rumaila Palace on the first and second days of Eid.