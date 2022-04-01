RIYADH — Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh has denied reports that external loudspeakers will be allowed in mosques while performing prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.



Al Al-Sheikh said what was being circulated in this regard on social media platforms is incorrect and unfounded.



The minister confirmed that it will be sufficient to raise the first and second prayer calls (adhan and iqama) in mosques through external loudspeakers and at an average amplitude.



The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has called on mosque employees to continue to abide by the circulars that stipulated limiting the use of external loudspeakers for the adhan and iqama only.



The ministry has also decided that the permissible intensity level of the internal sound system in mosques should not exceed one-third of a degree of the loudspeaker.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).