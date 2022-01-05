RIYADH: Saudi authorities have foiled several attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom.

Spokesman for the General Directorate of Border Guards, Col. Misfer Al-Quraini, said that in one recent security operation a recipient had been arrested over a bid to sneak in 2.8 million amphetamine pills.

The mission had been carried out in cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, and the Facilities Security Forces, through the country’s eastern borders.

Other attempts to smuggle 627 kilograms of hashish, and more than 28 tons of khat through the southern border of Saudi Arabia were also thwarted, Al-Quraini added, resulting in the arrests of 27 Saudi citizens, seven Yemenis, and an Ethiopian.

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against them and seized items had been passed on to the relevant authorities, he said.

Authorities have continued to urge anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tipoffs.