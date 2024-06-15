MINA — Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, reiterated that Saudi Arabia will not allow the Holy Sites to be turned into an arena for slogans that are nothing to do with the purposes of Islamic Shariah law.



“The security authorities will stand firmly against all attempts to disturb the security of pilgrims in any way, and will deal strongly with anyone who violates this. The security and safety of the guests of God is a red line that must not be tolerated,” he said while addressing the daily press conference during the Hajj season.



Al-Shalhoub announced the implementation of the first phase of the plan to transport pilgrims to the Holy Sites smoothly, conveniently and comfortably, as well as the completion of transporting pilgrims from the Grand Mosque and Makkah to Mina to spend the Day of Tarwiyah and stay overnight there in preparation for the standing at Arafat, marking the pinnacle of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, on Saturday.



“The total number of fake campaigns that were seized was 160 from April 29, 2024 and the vehicles that were sent back were 135,098 vehicles from May 4 until Friday, while 6,135 violators of residency, work, and border security regulations were caught in the Makkah city from April 19 until Friday,” he added.



The spokesman said that the number of non-residents of Makkah, who were sent back, reached 250,381 during the period from May 4 until Friday while 256,481 visit visa holders were sent back until Friday.

