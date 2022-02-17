PHOTO
RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) ruled out plans to reduce the number of working days in a week.
Saad Al Hammad, spokesperson for the ministry, dismissed the latest media reports in this regard as baseless.
He further said that the ongoing periodic review of the applicable labor law aims to create job opportunities and boost local as well as international investments.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi said on Wednesday that the labor law is under study currently with the aim of making the labor market more attractive for both investors and employees.
