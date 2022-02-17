PHOTO
RIYADH – The Public Prosecution warned against committing any acts onboard that involve physical violence, assault, harassment, or practices contrary to public morals towards a passenger or any of the crew members.
The Public Prosecution stressed that such acts are considered major crimes that could result in the perpetrator's arrest.
The penalties include up to SR500,000 in fine and jail terms of five years.
