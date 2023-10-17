The UAE residents and visitors carrying more than Dh60,000 worth of cash, gold, jewellery, diamonds and other valuables while travelling can disclose it to the government through an app called Afseh.

It is mandatory for all passengers travelling into or out of the UAE with more than Dh60,000, or an equivalent amount in any other currency, financial assets, precious metal or stones, to declare to the customs officers. This applies to all residents and visitors entering and exiting the country through airports, ports and land borders.

The decision by the UAE to declare funds and valuables of over Dh60,000 is part of its effort to combat money laundering.

Each family member over 18 years of age has the right to carry an amount not exceeding Dh60,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency without disclosing it to customs officers.

The app, Afseh, has been developed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

The residents and nationals will have to submit details through six steps and also declare the amount or value of cash and valuables. Since this information can be edited, people have the option to update the value later in case it increases or decreases while coming in or out of the country.

Upon submitting all the details, residents will receive a QR code through SMS and email. Upon arriving at the airport or border, they can just show the email to the customs officials.

Also, this will help visitors and residents to exchange money without any problem as they will just have to show the declaration form approval that they received from the ICP.

People can also register in Afseh through the UAE Pass. The app is available on both Android and Apple platforms. The service is free of cost. In addition, residents and visitors can also declare through the ICP’s website.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).