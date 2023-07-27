RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has issued 128 violations while carrying out 4,719 inspection tours on establishments subjected to its supervision in June 2023.



SFDA said that it has carried out 3,052 tours for food establishments, 193 tours for establishments of pesticides and feed, 1,471 establishments of drugs and medical devices.



Moreover, SFDA has conducted 726 detecting tours on unknown warehouses, as well as the violating products, the unlicensed establishments and warehouses, in addition to detecting the advertisements and the electronic accounts and their owners.



The authority has closed 17 establishments due to not obtaining a license, and others for violations that might affect the products' safety.



SFDA stopped 3 production lines, and destroyed 667kg of products. The number of incoming consignments through the ports reached 39,077, of which 312 were rejected.



The authority noted that violations of the establishments under its supervision can be reported by calling the unified number 19999, or through the "Tameni" application.

