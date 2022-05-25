RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched indicators on the Najiz.sa portal for the financial flow of enforcement applications, enabling clients to view claims, remaining amounts and transfers in progress.



“The new service includes 'financial flow records’ providing additional details such as the total claim, the total deposit in”to the applicant’s account, the remaining amount, and other information,” the MoJ said.



In March 2022, the MoJ launched the Virtual Enforcement Court, which reduces enforcement procedures from 12 steps to only two steps that do not require any human intervention.

