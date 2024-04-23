Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued its monthly classification for air transport service providers "to give passengers information about the performance of air transport service providers and airports".



The assessment was based on the number of complaints filed with GACA by travelers during March 2024.



According to GACA, 924 complaints were filed by travelers on Saudi air carriers in March.



SAUDIA Airlines had the fewest complaints, 10 per 100,000 travelers, and a complaint resolution rate of 85%. Flynas came second, with 13 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 100%. Flyadeal came third with 14 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a resolution rate of 97%.



The most common complaints were about luggage, tickets and flights.



According to the index, among international airports with more than six million passengers annually, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah had the fewest complaints, 1, or 0.1%, per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



Among international airports with less than six million passengers annually, Prince Naif International Airport in Qassim had the fewest complaints, 1, or 1%, per 100,000 travelers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



Among domestic airports, Bisha Airport had the fewest complaints, 1, or 4%, per 100,000 passengers, and a resolution rate of 100%.



GACA reiterated that the monthly classification reports aim to help passengers make informed choices, promote transparency, demonstrate its credibility and keenness to deal with travelers' complaints, stimulate fair competition, and develop and improve services.



The authority said it keeps multiple communication channels open around the clock to enable interaction with travelers and airport visitors. They are: Unified Call Center number 1929, WhatsApp service at 0115253333, email: gaca-info@gaca.gov.sa, social media accounts, and GACA's website.



In support of its partners, the airports, GACA prepared a booklet containing guidelines on how to deal with traveler complaints. The booklet, which has been circulated among airport operators, sets out service agreements and the rules that must be adhered to for all types of complaints and inquiries.



The authority also trains, through regularly held workshops, employees of national airlines and of ground service companies that deal directly with travelers on how to comply with passenger protection regulations.