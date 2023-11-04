RIYADH — The Heritage Commission has identified six violations of the Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage Regulations in several regions of Saudi Arabia. The commission confirmed that it took regulatory measures against the violators.



Two of the detected violations involved encroachments on archaeological sites in the Riyadh and Al-Jouf regions and two others were related to the possession of unregistered antiquities in the Al-Madinah region. Another violation was in the Makkah region and it involved trading in movable antiquities without obtaining a license. The last was in the Riyadh region where the violator imported antiques without obtaining the necessary approval from the Heritage Authority.



The commission disclosed that it implemented regulatory procedures by referring the violators to the committee for violations and applying fines stipulated in the regulations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).