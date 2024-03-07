Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet approved a draft law on people with disabilities, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

The draft law is prepared to replace Law No. (2) of 2004 on people with special needs.

Objectives of the draft law include ensuring full and effective participation of persons with disabilities in the society, enabling them to exercise all human rights and fundamental freedoms on an equal basis with others, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of or because of disability, achieving equal opportunities between persons with disabilities and others, ensuring their inclusion in the society and in various areas of life, ensuring the promotion of dignity and autonomy of persons with disabilities; and ensuring and respecting the rights of children with disabilities, preserving their identity, developing their capabilities and skills, and enhancing their integration and participation in society.

Second, the Cabinet approved the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation.

Third, the Cabinet approved:

1- Draft agreement for cooperation in the field of emergency situations between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Armenia.

2- Draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of veterinary quarantine, and the import and export of live animals and birds free of epidemic and infectious diseases between the Ministry of Municipality of the State of Qatar and the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority in Romania.

Fourth, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Annual report on the results of the work of the Permanent Population Committee for 2023.

2- Report (57) on the results of the work of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons during the period from 1/9 to 31/12/2023.

3- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the activities of the Qatar-Kazakhstan Business Roundtable.

4- Report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE the Minister of Municipality, in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, and the 16th Conference of Agriculture Ministers.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).