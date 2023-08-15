Egypt - Parents of students at Coventry University’s Egypt branch have submitted an official objection to the university’s decision to increase annual tuition fees by more than 100%.

The parents say the Coventry University’s decision is illegal, as it violates Egyptian law. Article 18 of Law No. 162 of 2018 regarding the establishment and organization of branches of foreign universities and university institutions within Egypt states that tuition fees must be collected in Egyptian pounds.

The law also prohibits universities from increasing tuition fees after students have enrolled, except in percentages that were agreed upon in advance.

Moreover, Law No. 194 of the year 2020 of the Central Bank and Banking System stipulates that “dealings within Egypt shall be in Egyptian pounds.” The regulations of the Ministry of Higher Education also stipulate that the permitted annual increase in tuition fees in Egyptian pounds is 7%.

The parents also say Coventry University’s decision is unfair, as it comes at a time when the Egyptian economy is struggling. Many parents are unable to afford the increased tuition fees, and they are concerned that their children will be forced to drop out of school.

Parents of Coventry University Egypt leaves no stone unturned

The parents have submitted their objection to the university, the office of the Presidency, the office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Higher Education. They are demanding that the university reverse its decision and allow students to continue paying the original tuition fees.

Coventry University & Portuguese NOVA University Lisbon are part of Egypt’s the Knowledge Hub Universities, which is a multidisciplinary educational hub hosting branches of world-class universities.

