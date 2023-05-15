The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) has issued new regulations and requirements for companies and individuals involved in the activity of renting jet skis and watercraft used in water sports.

Under Circular No. 13 of the Year 2023 issued on May 11, the authority made it mandatory for all companies renting jet skis and watercraft to mount tracking and remote-control systems.

The newly-established authority responsible for regulating, coordinating, and supervising all aspects of the emirate’s maritime sector asked companies to programme the jet skis in accordance with the restricted speed zones.

In addition, the authority said trainers must hold a training certificate for the safe use of personal watercraft designed or watersports. The licence would be issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority.

All companies must comply with the new regulations before October 31, 2023, to avoid penalties.

“In case of failure to comply with the above, after the deadline, the authority shall take all necessary actions according to the penalties and fines,” it said.

In line with Law No. 3 of 2023 on Dubai Maritime Authority, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the DMA has been tasked with introducing new regulations that strengthen the sector and adopt global standards. The new directive, which came into effect on May 1, 2023, will provide the DMA with a clear data-led understanding of local sea container charges and associated practices.

“As custodians of the emirate’s maritime sector, we are keen to continuously develop the industry and enhance our partnership with the private sector,” said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, executive director of Dubai Maritime Authority.

DMA earlier this month issued Directive No. 1 of 2023 on transparency of local sea container charges in Dubai, requiring all service providers to declare their local sea container charges to the DMA, through the secure Dubai Trade Single Window Portal.

All service providers are prohibited from increasing their existing sea container charges in any way. A service provider may increase its sea container charges strictly to reflect new or increased authority, Port Operator or government charges, provided such an increase does not include any charges or amounts for their account.

