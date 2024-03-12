DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has signed a collaboration agreement with NeoNautica, a company specialised in technology and digital services for the maritime sector.

This collaboration aims to develop and operate the UAE Blue Pass platform, which is dedicated to creating quality packages of privileges and facilities.

These efforts will enhance the competitiveness of the national maritime sector, promote its attractiveness to international investors, provide added value to maritime companies operating in the UAE and commercial ships calling its ports, and usher in a new era of innovation in the maritime industry.

The agreement was signed by Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport and Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Capt. Rami Al Breiki, CEO of NeoNautica, in the presence of officials from both sides.

Al Malek said, "The project will be a major supporter in making the UAE the global hub for the new knowledge and data-based economy in the next ten years. The platform will incorporate advanced features alongside comprehensive industry insights, thereby providing seamless and effective solutions for maritime professionals in the UAE. By connecting professionals, ship owners, and maritime service providers."

She highlighted that through this collaboration, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure aims to expand the Blue Pass initiative to encompass multiple modes of transportation. This strategic expansion aims to position the UAE as the premier logistical partner for global trade, further consolidating its leadership in the logistics industry.

Capt. Al Breiki emphasised that NeoNautica is committed to creating a seamless and integrated platform that fosters growth and prosperity for the maritime sector.

The developed platform aims to establish a sophisticated and advanced digital environment, seamlessly connecting maritime professionals. Its primary objectives include enhancing cooperation among stakeholders in the maritime sector, fostering communication and transparency, expanding coverage to include all modes of transportation, and elevating the UAE's position as a key player in global logistics through technology integration.