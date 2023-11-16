ABU DHABI -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has successfully executed the inaugural notary transaction in English, digitally notarised through video communication technology by the Notary Services Bureau in English, marking a groundbreaking initiative in the Middle East.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasised the significance of this achievement in alignment with the visionary directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The establishment of the Notary Services Bureau in English reinforces Abu Dhabi's competitive stance and attractiveness to foreign investments.

The Notary Services Bureau in English, according to Al-Abri, enables remote completion of notary transactions in English, addressing language barriers for non-Arabic speakers and facilitating access to notarisation and authentication services for foreign clients. The bureau caters to various needs, including company contract notarisation, board of directors' decisions, meeting minutes, powers of attorney, and declarations in English.