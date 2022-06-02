Authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched an awareness campaign on how to ride bicycles and e-scooters safely.

Riders have been urged not to drive on main roads and highways, pedestrian paths, and sidewalks unless permitted by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), and to use approved lanes.

The authority stressed the importance of wearing a helmet and a reflective jacket at night, as well as equipping the bicycle and e-scooter with a white headlight and a red night light or a red reflector.

ITC emphasised that only one rider can ride a bicycle or electric bike and warned them to maintain sufficient distance from other bicyclists and not overtake.

Riders must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals and prioritise pedestrians. They must park in designated spots rather than on traffic signposts and light poles.

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi started a public awareness campaign: ‘For Your Safety’ urging cyclists and e-scooter riders to follow safety requirements and instructions.

The campaign aims to raise the understanding of riders on the importance of riding safely, and the necessity of following the requirements of bicycles and electric bikes regulations that were recently stipulated by the ITC.

The ITC will publish a manual on technical conditions and requirements for the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in the emirate.

The manual seeks to provide instructions and directions to bicycle and electric bike users. It consists of technical requirements and types of bicycles and electric bikes authorised for usage and clarifies all fines that are related to non-compliance with the instructions, standards and safety requirements, and failure to adhere to roads, pathways and the authorised areas for bicycle and electric bike usage.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

