ABU DHABI - The number of judgments issued by the courts of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) during the first half of 2023 were 37,536 rendered by all courts at three levels, noting that 29,808 judgments were rendered by the courts of first instance, 6,239 judgments issued by the Courts of Appeal, and 1,489 judgments issued by the Court of Cassation.

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, confirmed that calculating clearance rates and how fast a case is resolved are among the main indicators of the judicial performance of Abu Dhabi courts, which are applied by ADJD in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the ADJD, to enhance the judicial system efficiency and its leadership globally, and to support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi its attractiveness to investments.

The digital transformation, sustainable deployment of modern technologies, and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in many judicial procedures has highly contributed to increasing clearance rates and speedy resolution of cases, which corresponds to the priorities of the Judicial Department's strategic plan 2021-2023, aimed at ensuring sustainability, business continuity, and foreseeing the future, in order to achieve its vision of smart and innovative future courts that provide world-class services, he added.

In details, the statistical report of Abu Dhabi courts during the first half of 2023 showed number of issued judgments classified according to the type of case, with a total of 8,527 judgments in personal status cases, 13,922 judgments in commercial cases, 5,087 judgments in labor cases, 4,070 judgments in civil cases, 1,888 judgments in inheritance cases, 3,900 judgments in rental cases, and 142 judgments in administrative cases.

According to the distribution of judgments issued by the Courts of First Instance in the different regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as shown by the report, 22,304 judgments were issued in Abu Dhabi region, 7,039 judgments in Al Ain region, and 465 in Dhafra region. As for the courts of appeal, the total number of judgments is 4,944 in Abu Dhabi, 1214 judgments in Al-Ain, and 81 judgments in Dhafra.