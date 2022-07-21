RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has clarified the methods of protection against abusive practices in a legal way.



It said that practices that involve harm to others are represented in several matters and in all forms of exploitation. Physical, psychological, or sexual abuse, or the threat of it, falls under abuse and is committed by one person against another.



The Public Prosecution affirmed that Article two of the of the Saudi Law of Protection from Abuse aims to ensure protection from all kinds of abuse, as it provides assistance and works to offer shelter, social, psychological and healthcare and the necessary assistance to the person who became a victim of assault and abuse.



The law also aims to take the necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrator accountable and punish him, in addition to spreading societal awareness about the concept of abuse and its impact.



The Public Prosecution added that the law contributes to addressing behavioral phenomena in society that predict the existence of an appropriate environment for abuse cases to occur, in addition to helping to find mechanisms to deal with it.

