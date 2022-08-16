RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has issued 2,317 and renewed 1,082 law practice licenses in the past 12 months.



Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani said in a recent meeting with lawyers: “For quality judicial output, the ministry’s efforts focus on professional training.”



“Lawyers are an essential part of the justice system, providing a professional dimension for achieving judicial goals and safeguards.”



The ministry has enabled users of the Najiz portal to inquire about licensed lawyers through a list of lawyers classified by name and city, and to inquire about status of filed applications. The e-services also include applying for law practice license, renewal of license, and registering and transferring trainee lawyers.