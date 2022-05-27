Riyadh - Saudi Justice Minister Walid al-Samaani has inaugurated the Case Preparation Center, which prepares claim files to improve output and increase efficiency.

“The center employs well-qualified staff who have the expertise and skills required for operation. This will result in a better experience for litigants through specific criteria and indicators,” the MoJ said.

The center provides various services, including for example preliminary study of the claim, management of notices, summarizing minutes and briefs, and composing draft rulings.