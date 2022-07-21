JEDDAH - The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the licenses of five Umrah service providing companies for failure in fulfilling their obligations towards Umrah pilgrims and for violating the rules regulating Umrah services.



The ministry said that all the legal measures were taken against the erring companies, and they were referred to the competent authority to look into the violations and impose appropriate penalties against them.



The ministry noted that it is receiving all observations and complaints with regard to the services and facilities for the pilgrims and deals with them immediately to ensure that the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims is unique and enriched. The services being rendered to the pilgrims shall be in accordance with the highest quality standards so as to enable them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort, stressing that it will not show any leniency toward those who are negligent of offering services for the pilgrims.



The ministry stated that it had started from Thursday, July 14, receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom. The booking and getting issued permits to perform Umrah can be had for domestic and foreign pilgrims through the Eatmarna application. The new Umrah season after the annual Hajj pilgrimage season will open for pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad from July 30.



All the details about the requirements for issuing an Umrah visa can be had by visiting the ministry’s link: https://haj. gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah.

