LONDON: Authorities in Kuwait on Monday announced a decision to temporarily suspend all types of social events, which are held in closed places, from Sunday until Feb. 28, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet made the decision during its weekly meeting and said it would continue to review the epidemiological situation in the country throughout the period.
The Cabinet also announced that all travelers are obligated to take a PCR test 72 hours before arriving in the country as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the health ministry registered 982 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total to 419,314. It also said 171 patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, while no deaths were reported.
