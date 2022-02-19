PHOTO
KUWAIT CITY - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation amended travel procedures exempting PCR requirement which now includes even expatriates.
DGCA stated that expats who are not vaccinated against coronavirus or are partially vaccinated can enter Kuwait from Feb 20th as long as they provide a negative PCR certificate valid 72 hrs prior to boarding.
