RIYADH – Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh, spokesman for the Public Security, said various social media outlets will be used to track down and arrest beggars.



Speaking to Akhbar 24, he said security authorities will monitor the illegal act of beggary in all its forms and manifestations through all the available means, including social media.



Al-Shuwairekh asked all citizens and residents to give their charity and alms through the approved platforms which guarantee their delivery to the needy. He called on the public not to encourage the practice of beggary.



The security authorities started strictly enforcing the Anti-Begging Law from Tuesday by arresting anyone found to be begging. A maximum jail term of one year and fine of SR100,000 will be awarded to those who practice beggary, according to the new Anti-Begging Law, approved by the Council of Ministers.



The fifth article of the law stipulates penalties for those who engage in begging. The law also penalizes all types of begging through social media platforms. Begging for money for whatever reasons through online portals is prohibited, and the penalty for online begging is up to 6 months in prison and a fine of SR50,000.



The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development are tasked with the imposing of penalties. The law stipulates deportation of non-Saudi beggars once they serve the jail term and pay the fine. They will not be allowed to return to the Kingdom for work. There will be an exemption from deportation for non-Saudi beggars who are spouses of Saudi nationals and their children.

