RIYADH — Qiwa platform has introduced updates to the employment contract system that impact how employers can report workers as "absent from work."



According to the platform, an employer can only submit such a request if the worker’s residency permit (Iqama) is valid for at least 60 days and the worker has no active employment contract at the time of the request.

Once a worker's status changes to "disconnected from work," they are given a 60-day window to choose one of the following options: transfer to another employer, exit the Kingdom, or re-contract with the same company.



If no action is taken within this period, the worker will automatically be marked as "absent from work" and removed from the company's records.



The updated system also stipulates that if the notice period in a work contract ends — whether by the employer’s or worker’s decision — and the contractual relationship concludes, the contract will be marked as “terminated.”



Failure by the worker to take further action within the grace period will result in an automatic notification to relevant authorities at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and the Ministry of Interior.



The Ministry previously clarified that Qiwa enables workers to obtain free salary definition certificates through the "Qiwa Individuals" account.



If the worker is currently employed, the certificate will reflect current employment information. For past experience, workers can request a service certificate documenting previous roles.



To access this feature, workers must log into their Qiwa Individuals account, navigate to services, select "Employment Certificates," and follow the steps to generate either a salary certificate or a certificate of service.



The platform also supports enhancing CVs and increasing job competitiveness through official documentation of professional experience.

