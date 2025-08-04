RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani met with his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Khaled Salam Shawani in Riyadh to bolster judicial and legal cooperation between the two nations.



The two ministers reviewed efforts to enhance collaboration in legislation, judicial systems, and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.



Dr. Al-Samaani highlighted recent reforms in the Saudi justice sector, which are backed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and supervised by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



These include the introduction of specialized legislation aimed at increasing efficiency and expediting judicial procedures.



During the meeting, the ministers signed an executive program to deepen cooperation in areas such as legislation, notarization, dispute resolution, and knowledge exchange. The program also includes joint participation in conferences, seminars, and legal training initiatives.

