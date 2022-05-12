Riyadh - The Official Spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Major Mohammed Al-Nujaidi stated that security follow-up on drug smuggling and promotion targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youth resulted in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 11,256,691 amphetamine pills and 24.8 kilograms of hashish that were seized in Al-Jawf in possession of two citizens who were arrested and faced legal measures and were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al-Nujaidi stressed that the Ministry of Interior with its various security sectors, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, continue to confront anyone who might be tempted to target the Kingdom and its youth with drugs.